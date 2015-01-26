U.S. President Barack Obama ended a landmark day in India on Monday with a pledge of $4 billion in investments and loans, seeking to release what he called the "untapped potential" of a business and strategic partnership between the world's largest democracies. Obama's three-day visit to India is a fresh bid to make Asia's third-largest economy an enduring strategic partner and nurture his friendship with Modi who a year ago was persona non grata in Washington. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >Obama ends day of Indian pageantry with $4 billion pledge >India-U.S. nuclear deal a "breakthrough" - Westinghouse CEO >U.S. sees space for cooperation with India on Islamic state [ID:nL4N0V53E9} >China urges India to move to satisfy standards of nuclear group >As Obama visits, Indian president slams nation's failures >When Modi met Obama, his name was all over - his suit >Rain on India's parade, but Obama visit keeps spirits high >FACTBOX - India's Republic Day: history, pomp and a parade EARLIER STORIES >FACTBOX - Obama and Modi unveil nuclear trade breakthrough >India asks refiners to cut Iran oil imports ahead of Obama visit >India, U.S. near tax pact to boost foreign investment >As Obama visits, signs that India is pushing back against China >Obama cuts short India visit, to fly to Saudi Arabia >Obama backs India's solar goals, seeks support for climate talks >India, Russia advance arms talks days before Obama trip (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI)