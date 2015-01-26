Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
U.S. President Barack Obama ended a landmark day in India on Monday with a pledge of $4 billion in investments and loans, seeking to release what he called the "untapped potential" of a business and strategic partnership between the world's largest democracies. Obama's three-day visit to India is a fresh bid to make Asia's third-largest economy an enduring strategic partner and nurture his friendship with Modi who a year ago was persona non grata in Washington. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >Obama ends day of Indian pageantry with $4 billion pledge >India-U.S. nuclear deal a "breakthrough" - Westinghouse CEO >U.S. sees space for cooperation with India on Islamic state [ID:nL4N0V53E9} >China urges India to move to satisfy standards of nuclear group >As Obama visits, Indian president slams nation's failures >When Modi met Obama, his name was all over - his suit >Rain on India's parade, but Obama visit keeps spirits high >FACTBOX - India's Republic Day: history, pomp and a parade EARLIER STORIES >FACTBOX - Obama and Modi unveil nuclear trade breakthrough >India asks refiners to cut Iran oil imports ahead of Obama visit >India, U.S. near tax pact to boost foreign investment >As Obama visits, signs that India is pushing back against China >Obama cuts short India visit, to fly to Saudi Arabia >Obama backs India's solar goals, seeks support for climate talks >India, Russia advance arms talks days before Obama trip (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12