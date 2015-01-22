U.S. President Barack Obama will begin a three-day visit to India on Sunday. The visit caps a remarkable turnaround in relations between the world's two largest democracies from a low point a year ago. Visiting on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was until last year denied a visa to visit the United States, Obama will be the first sitting U.S. president to visit India twice, and the first to be the chief guest at New Delhi's showpiece Republic Day military parade. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >As Obama visits, signs that India is pushing back against China >India, Russia advance arms talks days before Obama trip >Modi to welcome Obama in fortress Delhi >India, U.S. near tax pact to boost foreign investment >India to push renewable energy drive during Obama visit >India asks refiners to cut Iran oil imports ahead of Obama visit >Good morning India! Obama, Modi plan radio show to widen reach >Michelle Obama, Nancy Pelosi to join U.S. delegation to India EARLIER STORIES >India looks to sway Americans with nuclear power insurance plan >Solar, nuclear, climate progress possible on Obama India visit >U.S. eyes India drone, C-130 project deals for Obama trip >India to talk sanctions, LNG imports during Obama visit >For Obama, Indian parade may be a bit too breathtaking >India, Pakistan border fighting intensifies before Obama visit >India goes on security alert weeks before Obama trip (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)