By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 22 India has asked its refiners
to slash oil buys from Iran in the next two months to keep the
imports in line with the previous fiscal year's levels, sources
with knowledge of the matter said, days ahead of President
Barack Obama's visit to New Delhi.
India has raised its crude shipments from Iran around 40
percent over the first nine months of the current fiscal year,
when as part of the temporary deal that eased some sanctions on
Tehran it was meant to hold them steady.
India and the United States will discuss the status of the
Iran nuclear negotiations, Ben Rhodes, deputy national security
advisor in the White House told reporters in a teleconference
detailing Obama's visit.
India's higher imports from Iran would also be on the
agenda, the two sources in India said.
"The refiners will have to virtually halt Iranian oil
imports in February-March to retain purchases at last year's
levels," said one of the sources with knowledge of the matter.
The sources did not want to be named because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
India's imports from Iran rose 41 percent to 250,200 bpd in
April-December compared with the same period a year ago,
according to tanker arrival data made available to Reuters.
One of the sources said India's federal oil ministry told
Essar Oil, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
and Indian Oil - the only Indian companies
that buy from Iran - to cut imports.
Iran and six major world powers will meet next month to
narrow differences over Tehran's nuclear programme after making
limited progress earlier in January to clinch a full blown deal
by June 30 deadline.
MRPL and Essar declined to comment on any requests to cut
purchases from Iran. IOC's finance head did not respond to phone
calls.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)