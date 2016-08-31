U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, India, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday that the United States would launch trilateral talks with India and Afghanistan at next month's United Nations meetings in New York after strategy talks in the Indian capital New Delhi.

Kerry, addressing a news conference, also denounced terrorism and said the perpetrators of attacks on Indian soil - in Mumbai in 2008 and at the Pathankot airbase last January - should be brought to justice.

"We cannot and will not make distinctions between good and bad terrorists," Kerry said. "Terror is terror no matter where it comes from, (or) who carries it out."

India accuses Pakistan of responsibility for both attacks. Pakistan is trying suspects in the Mumbai attacks, in which 166 people died. Investigations into this year's airbase attack have so far been inconclusive.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)