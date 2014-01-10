NEW DELHI Jan 10 An Indian diplomat accused of
visa fraud and lying about underpaying her maid coached the
nanny to mislead U.S. officials, confiscated her passport and
made her work 100-hour, seven-day weeks, according to a U.S.
grand jury indictment.
Devyani Khobragade, who was India's deputy consul-general in
New York, was effectively expelled from the United States on
Thursday as part of a deal in which she was granted diplomatic
immunity from the charges.
U.S. court indictment papers, published on the website of
the U.S. attorney's office of the Southern District of New York,
painted a picture of a maid refused sick days and holidays while
working for a salary of little over $1 an hour in New York, or
about one-seventh the minimum wage. (link.reuters.com/jus85v)
Khobragade's arrest set off protests in India after
disclosures that she was handcuffed and strip-searched. The
dispute soured U.S.-India ties, leading to sanctions against
American diplomats in New Delhi and the postponement of visits
to India by senior U.S. officials.
Khobragade denies all charges and has been backed by the
Indian government. Khobragade's lawyer Daniel Arshack said on
Thursday she would leave with her head "held high."
"She knows she has done no wrong and she looks forward to
assuring that the truth is known," he said in a statement.
The indictment underscored the wildly divergent stories from
both sides. The diplomat's relatives and government officials
say the allegations are exaggerated and are being used by the
maid, Sangeeta Richard, to get compensation or U.S. residency.
Many Indian commentators said Richard had a relatively
comfortable life, with full board and lodging, free cable TV and
medical care. They say it is misleading to calculate weekly
working hours for live-in staff.
Uttam Khobragade, the diplomat's father, said Richard lived
a luxurious life, that she went to the beauty parlour every
alternate week, and purchased an iPhone.
"Does even Nancy Powell's maid servant have such luxuries?"
he said to Reuters, referring to the U.S. ambassador to India.
"She was having a gala time there."
TWO CONTRACTS
The indictment said that Khobragade first made the maid sign
a contract that stipulated she would be paid around $9.75 an
hour. Khobragade told U.S. officials in the visa application
that the maid would be paid $4,500 a month.
But on the evening of flying from India to the United
States, Richard was called to Khobragade's house in Delhi.
She was told she needed to sign a second work contract, with
a changed maximum salary, including overtime, of 30,000 Indian
rupees ($480) a month, an illegally low amount under U.S.
minimum-wage laws.
Provisions about holidays and sick days were deleted from
the contract. The indictment says that the actual hourly wage
for the maid, given she was often working more than 100 hours a
week, was a little over a $1 an hour.
On once occasion, Khobragade told the maid not to get sick
because it was too expensive, the papers say.
On arrival in the United States, the diplomat took the
maid's passport and never returned it, saying it would only be
returned at the end of her three-year contract, according to the
court papers.
However, Khobragade in October filed a court case in India
against Richard claiming she fled with a government passport.
The case has shone a light on U.S. efforts to investigate
and prosecute allegations of abuse of foreign employees of
diplomats and consular workers after the strengthening in 2008
of the law that protects such employees brought to the United
States.
But some Indian commentators say they suspect many abuse
allegations have been encouraged by the law and are trumped up
charges by domestic workers.
"The U.S. is a highly litigious country where suing people
is a sort of favourite pastime," said Prabhu Dayal, a former
Indian consul general in New York, who in 2011 settled a case
out of court after accusations he mistreated a domestic worker.
Writing in the Indian newspaper Mail Today, he said the
beefed-up law encouraged consulate staff like domestic helpers
to complain of mistreatment in order to claim to be a
trafficking victim, which in turn could lead to U.S. residency.
Safe Horizon, an organisation that helps victims of abuse,
said Richard was likely to apply for a special "T-1" visa for
trafficking victims. Such a visa would be valid for up to four
years and allow her to work in the United States. It can also
lead to lawful permanent residence.
(Additional reporting by Shyamantha Asokan and Sruthi
