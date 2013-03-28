By Ross Colvin
NEW DELHI, March 28 A visiting U.S.
congressional delegation on Thursday invited the chief minister
of India's Gujarat state, Narendra Modi, to the United States,
despite the fact that Washington has denied him a visa since
2005 because of deadly religious riots.
The invitation was a symbolic victory for Modi, a popular
but divisive Hindu nationalist leader who is widely seen as
harbouring ambitions to become prime minister in 2014 and has
been trying to win greater international acceptance.
However, the offer from Republican members of the U.S. House
of Representatives is not likely to influence whether he
eventually receives a visa from the State Department, which said
such invitations have "no bearing" on their decisions.
Modi is accused by critics of not doing enough to stop - or
of even quietly encouraging - riots in 2002 in which at least
1,000 people, mainly Muslims, were killed. He has denied the
accusations but they have cast a shadow over his political
ambitions and for years he was shunned by the West.
Indian media saw Thursday's visit by Representatives Aaron
Schock, Cathy McMorris-Rodgers and Cynthia Lummis as a public
relations coup for Modi, who has been trying to cultivate an
image of a statesman. He quickly tweeted that the congressional
delegation had lauded his leadership abilities.
It was the highest level U.S. delegation to meet Modi since
the riots, an official in Modi's office said. The United States
has maintained links with his administration at a consular
level. U.S. companies such as Ford Motor Co. have major
operations in Gujarat.
Schock, an Illinois congressman, told a news conference that
American business leaders had encouraged him to visit Gujarat
"because unlike other places in India our foreign investment is
welcome".
"My colleagues and I were thoroughly impressed with our
meeting with Modi and I will tell you that he is a very dynamic
person and he has a pretty impressive track record here in the
state of Gujarat.
"We extended an invitation to the chief minister to come to
the United States and share with our colleagues some of what
he's done here in the state."
McMorris-Rodgers, who is from Washington state and is the
fourth-ranking Republican leader in the House of
Representatives, said U.S. lawmakers would work with the Obama
administration to ease the travel curbs on Modi.
The issue of human rights was not discussed during the
90-minute meeting, an official in Modi's office said.
There was no immediate comment from the State Department but
Robert Blake, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South
and Central Asia, said in February that the United States was
not reconsidering its policy towards Modi.
"Visa decisions for all individuals are grounded in U.S. law
and made by the Department of State on a case-by-case basis,"
said a U.S. State Department spokeswoman. "An invitation from a
U.S. lawmaker has no bearing on any decision regarding potential
visas."
"This case is no different. There has been no change to our
visa policy. Our longstanding policy with regard to the Chief
Minister is that he is welcome to apply for a visa and await a
review like any other applicant," she added. "I am not going to
speculate about what the outcome might be."
The lawmakers' trip came week after a British foreign
minister met Modi in Gujarat, the most high-profile visit by a
British official since the country ended its boycott of Modi in
October. Modi has also been invited to a session of the European
Parliament, his website said.
Diplomats in New Delhi say that given Modi's rising star, it
is important for foreign governments to get to know him better.