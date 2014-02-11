NEW DELHI Feb 11 - U.S. ambassador to India
Nancy Powell will meet India's opposition leader Narendra Modi,
the embassy said on Tuesday, underlining a shift in stance
since the Hindu nationalist leader was denied a visa because of
religious riots.
"We can confirm the appointment. This is part of our
concentrated outreach to senior political and business leaders
which began in November to highlight the U.S.-India
relationship," an embassy spokesman said.
Modi, named last year as the prime ministerial candidate of
the Bharatiya Janata Party, is leading the race for elections
due by May.
Modi is accused by critics of not doing enough to stop riots
in 2002 in which at least 1,000 people, mainly Muslims, were
killed in the western state of Gujarat that he governs. He has
denied the accusations and a Supreme Court panel has cleared him
of any wrongdoing.
