By Rupam Jain Nair
| NEW DELHI, Sept 22
Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi will observe a strict religious fast during his
maiden trip to the United States, aides said on Monday, in a
test both of the 64-year-old leader's stamina and of protocol in
the Obama White House.
Throughout a gruelling schedule that features the United
Nations General Assembly, a rally of Indian Americans at New
York's Madison Square Garden and talks with Obama in Washington,
the devout Hindu will abstain from food.
In keeping with the habits of a lifetime, Modi will restrict
himself to a "liquid diet" throughout the Navratri festival,
when India's majority Hindus worship mother goddess Durga in all
her manifestations.
"He will only consume lemonade with some honey and a cup of
tea every day," a senior official in Modi's office in New Delhi
told Reuters.
"He has been fasting for the last four decades and does not
want to change this pattern even while he is travelling," added
the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Navratri, derived from the ancient Sanskrit words 'nine
nights', falls this year from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3. The festival
spans Modi's first trip to the United States since he triumphed
in a general election in May.
It culminates on the tenth day, known as Dussehra, which
marks the victory of good over evil.
Millions of Hindus fast, pray and dance to please the mother
goddess during Navratri. Some restrict their diet to fruit and
vegetables while spurning meat, onions and garlic. Others, like
Modi, a strict vegetarian, do not eat at all.
"He wakes up at 4 a.m., meditates, prays and carries his own
bottle of lemonade with him," said another government official
who has worked closely with Modi for 12 years.
"Doctors had suggested that he should consume fruits and
more juices but he has refused to make any dietary additions
during the Navratri celebrations," said a senior minister in
western state of Gujarat, where Modi served as chief minister
for more than a decade.
"In the U.S. you will not see him having dinner or lunch
with Obama," said the state minister, who is also close to Modi.
Another Indian government source said the White House had
been informed of Modi's dietary requirements. The U.S. embassy
in New Delhi declined to comment.
U.S. officials have indicated that President Barack Obama
would not treat Modi to a state dinner, as Modi did not hold the
rank of head of state. Obama did, however, accord this honour to
Modi's predecessor, Manmohan Singh.
As a young man, Modi left home to seek enlightenment,
finding inspiration from the writings of philosopher-monk Swami
Vivekananda, who propagated the Hindu faith at the Parliament of
Religions in Chicago in 1893.
Modi's Hindu nationalist credo came under close scrutiny
over sectarian rioting in his home state of Gujarat in 2002 in
which more than 1,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed.
Modi has denied wrongdoing and was exonerated in a Supreme
Court investigation.
In 2011, Modi fasted for three days to promote religious
harmony in Gujarat, involving several Muslim religious leaders
in the event to gain their political support.
(Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Robert Birsel)