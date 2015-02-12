NEW DELHI Feb 12 India and the United States
vowed on Thursday to step up joint efforts to halt illicit money
flows after revelations that Iranian oil export revenues had
been siphoned out of an Indian bank in a suspected
money-laundering scheme.
Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the case centering
on state-controlled UCO Bank had not come up as part of his
talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, but added that
Indian authorities had strengthened their financial oversight.
"This issue has been brought to our notice and the concerned
authorities, including the central bank, have taken appropriate
action," Jaitley told a joint news conference in New Delhi.
Investigators suspect that a group of people from Iran and
Azerbaijan, after entering India on student visas, set up a
group of shell companies in a provincial city to obtain as much
as $3.2 billion from UCO Bank.
The advances were secured against export invoices that were
never followed by actual deliveries, according to sources
familiar with a probe by the Enforcement Directorate, an agency
that fights financial crime.
The funds were wired to destinations like Dubai or Hong
Kong, sources say. Investigators have traced 9.25 billion rupees
($150 million) in dubious flows, but suspect the total could be
as high as 200 billion rupees.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered banks on Monday to
tighten checks on advances paid against trade invoices, in a
step that a source familiar with the ruling said was linked to
the UCO case.
Lew, who met RBI officials in Mumbai on Wednesday, said
India and the United States were deepening their cooperation to
thwart what he called "threat finance".
"It's because we share common threats (that) we share a
common commitment to working together to try as best we can to
shut down the flow of funding to those who would commit
terrorist acts," he told reporters.
UCO Bank has denied any wrongdoing in the case and has said
it is helping Indian investigators with their inquiries.
