WASHINGTON May 16 President Barack Obama
invited India's newly elected leader, Narendra Modi, to visit
Washington in a congratulatory phone call to him on Friday, the
White House said.
Obama told Modi he looks forward to working closely with him
to "fulfill the extraordinary promise of the U.S.-India
strategic partnership," a White House statement said.
"The president invited Narendra Modi to visit Washington at
a mutually agreeable time to further strengthen our bilateral
relationship," the statement said.
