WASHINGTON May 16 President Barack Obama invited India's newly elected leader, Narendra Modi, to visit Washington in a congratulatory phone call to him on Friday, the White House said.

Obama told Modi he looks forward to working closely with him to "fulfill the extraordinary promise of the U.S.-India strategic partnership," a White House statement said.

"The president invited Narendra Modi to visit Washington at a mutually agreeable time to further strengthen our bilateral relationship," the statement said. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)