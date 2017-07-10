Indian Oil Corp to receive first ever U.S. crude import in October

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a logo of Indian Oil outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016.

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has purchased its first ever crude oil from the United States to be delivered in early October, a senior company official said on Monday.

IOC bought 1.6 million barrels of U.S. Mars crude and 400,000 barrels of Western Canadian Select that will be delivered onboard a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), IOC's head of finance, A.K. Sharma, told Reuters.

PetroChina was awarded the tender to sell the cargoes, trade sources said.