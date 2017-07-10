FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian Oil Corp to receive first ever U.S. crude import in October
July 10, 2017 / 3:06 AM / in 2 days

Indian Oil Corp to receive first ever U.S. crude import in October

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a logo of Indian Oil outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016.Adnan Abidi/File photo

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has purchased its first ever crude oil from the United States to be delivered in early October, a senior company official said on Monday.

IOC bought 1.6 million barrels of U.S. Mars crude and 400,000 barrels of Western Canadian Select that will be delivered onboard a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), IOC's head of finance, A.K. Sharma, told Reuters.

PetroChina was awarded the tender to sell the cargoes, trade sources said.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

