NEW DELHI May 8 Indian Foreign Minister S.M.
Krishna said on Tuesday that recent attacks in Afghanistan
showed the need for Pakistan to take tougher action against
terrorism.
Krishna was speaking alongside the U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton, who is on a three-day visit to India.
Clinton accused Pakistan on Monday of dragging its feet on
arresting Hafiz Saeed, suspected of masterminding a three-day
rampage by gunmen on India's financial capital, Mumbai, in 2008.
India is furious that Pakistan has not detained Saeed
despite handing over evidence against him.
