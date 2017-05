U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (R) and India's Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar leave a joint press conference after their meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files

NEW DELHI India and the United States will "soon" conclude a commercial shipping information exchange agreement, U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said on Tuesday in New Delhi after talks with his Indian counterpart Manohar Parrikar.

Addressing a joint news conference, Parrikar said that the two countries have agreed to conclude a logistics supply agreement in the coming months.

(Reporting by Yagenah Torbati and Tommy Wilkes; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)