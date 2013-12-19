WASHINGTON Dec 19 The U.S. State Department on Thursday said it is not pressuring U.S. law enforcement to drop a complaint against an Indian official that has increased tensions between the two countries.

"Not true," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in response to a question about whether there was pressure being applied to U.S. law enforcement.

India has urged the United States to withdraw a visa fraud case against one of its diplomats in New York, suggesting that Secretary of State John Kerry's expression of regret over her treatment in custody was not enough. (Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Chris Reese)