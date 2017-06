GENEVA, April 12 India has launched a trade dispute to challenge U.S. duties on certain steel products, the World Trade Organization said on its website on Thursday.

The WTO gave no details but said India had "requested consultations" with the United States - the first stage of a formal trade dispute - over U.S. countervailing duties. Countries impose countervailing duties to offset another country's subsidies suspected of giving an unfair trade advantage. (Reporting by Tom Miles)