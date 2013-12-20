NEW YORK Dec 19 The arrest in New York of
Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade has provoked anger and
outrage, especially because she underwent a strip search that
some in her home country have called degrading and unnecessary.
But such searches are a common feature of the U.S. criminal
justice system, even for defendants from the elite echelons of
society.
Strip searches for new inmates are routine in jails across
the United States. And defendants are strip-searched every time
they leave federal detention facilities, such as for court
hearings, and when they return.
In the case of Khobragade, who was arrested last week over
how much she paid her housekeeper, she was strip-searched under
what U.S. officials said was standard practice for defendants
arrested by federal authorities in New York.
While civil liberties advocates have criticized the practice
as needlessly invasive and unnecessary in the majority of cases,
U.S. courts have largely upheld the searches.
Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that jail strip
searches for new inmates were constitutional, even when there is
no suspicion that an individual is hiding contraband. The
decision applied to anyone arrested accused of a crime,
including relatively minor infractions such as traffic
violations.
In 2010, before the Supreme Court ruling, New York City
agreed to pay $33 million to thousands of people who underwent
strip searches in city jails to settle a class action lawsuit.
But a lawyer for the plaintiffs in that case, Richard Emery,
said on Thursday that a similar case would likely fail today in
light of the Supreme Court ruling.
"It's one of the travesties of current developments in the
Supreme Court of the United States that people can be
dehumanized in this way for no reason," Emery said.
The U.S. Marshals Service, which handles transport for
federal prisoners, has confirmed that Khobragade was
strip-searched at a holding cell inside a New York federal
courthouse.
'STANDARD PRACTICE'
In New York, where security is tighter than in other parts
of the country, U.S. Marshals follow that procedure for anyone
who is arrested and held in a courthouse cell with other
detainees, a spokeswoman for the agency said.
In a rare public statement on a pending case involving his
office, the chief prosecutor for Manhattan, U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara, said on Wednesday that the search of Khobragade was
"standard practice for every defendant, rich or poor, American
or not."
Lawyers at the Federal Defenders of New York, which provides
legal representation to large numbers of defendants in the
federal court where Khobragade appeared last week, said many
clients have complained about the strip searches, which they
said appear to take place automatically.
But there are exceptions.
In special cases, such as the arrest of juveniles, the
arresting agency can ask that the detainee be kept separate from
other prisoners, which would not require a strip search, U.S.
Marshals spokeswoman Nikki Credic-Barrett said.
In the case of Khobragade, Credic-Barrett said the Marshals
Service received no such instruction from the State Department's
Diplomatic Security Service, which carried out the arrest.
Unlike in the federal system, individuals arrested by the
New York City Police Department are generally not subjected to
strip searches in courthouse holding cells, said Tom Repetto, a
police historian and author of several books on policing.
However, prisoners are strip-searched upon arrival at the
city's Rikers Island jail, as the former International Monetary
Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn was in 2011 after being
charged with attempted rape.
That case prompted its own international outcry over another
facet of U.S. criminal justice, the "perp walk," after a
disheveled Strauss-Kahn was marched in handcuffs past television
cameras. The images shocked observers in France, where such
pictures are prohibited from publication before a conviction.
Strip searches are not a routine part of felony arrests in
India, and Indians were "understandably outraged," said
Meenakshi Ganguly, the South Asia Director of Human Rights
Watch. But the uproar over Khobragade's treatment has
overshadowed questions about the rights of her employee, also an
Indian national, Ganguly said.
A senior Indian government source has said Khobragade also
was subjected to a cavity search. Credic-Barrett denied a cavity
search took place.
Under Marshals Service regulations, a strip search includes
visual inspection of the mouth, genitals and anus. A "digital
cavity search," by contrast, can only be performed by medical
personnel and in some cases may require a search warrant,
according to the regulations, Credic-Barrett said.
(Additional reporting by Chris Francescani in New York and
Sruthi Gottipati and John Chalmers in New Delhi; Editing by
Eddie Evans and Eric Walsh)