NEW DELHI, July 31 India has raised the issue of U.S. surveillance activities in the South Asian nation with Secretary of State John Kerry, the foreign minister said on Thursday.

"Yes, I raised this issue (U.S. snooping) with Secretary John Kerry ... I have also conveyed to him that this act on the part of U.S. authorities is completely unacceptable to us," Sushma Swaraj said at a joint news conference in New Delhi.

In response, Kerry said: "We (the United States) fully respect and understand the feelings expressed by the minister." (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Alison Williams)