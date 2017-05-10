* U.S. lawmakers in show of support for Dalai Lama
* Pelosi declines comment on Trump's sacking of FBI chief
Comey
* Conflict with China must be resolved peacefully - Dalai
Lama
By Douglas Busvine
DHARAMSALA, India, May 10 Top U.S. lawmakers
delivered a blunt message to China on Wednesday that they would
not relent in their campaign to protect human rights in Tibet,
calling for legislative and trade steps to press home their
point.
Nancy Pelosi, leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation
to meet the Dalai Lama, vowed to stand by the exiled Tibetan
spiritual leader even as President Donald Trump's administration
appears to shift its focus away from human rights.
"We're not going away. We can do this slowly. We can do it
long," the House Democratic leader told Reuters at a guest house
in the north Indian hill town of Dharamsala, where the Dalai
Lama has been based in exile since 1960.
"We'll have our leverage and we'll be ready when we see the
opportunity."
The visit by eight U.S. lawmakers, all but one a Democrat,
seeks to buttress the moral authority of the 81-year-old Nobel
peace laureate and Buddhist monk even as Beijing steps up its
efforts to isolate him on the world stage.
At the same time, Tibetan emigres say an official campaign
of repression and forced assimilation in their homeland is
intensifying.
China took control of Tibet in 1950 in what it calls a
"peaceful liberation" and has piled pressure on foreign
governments to shun the Dalai Lama, whom it labels a dangerous
separatist. He says he simply seeks genuine autonomy for Tibet.
Beijing on Wednesday complained about the U.S. lawmakers'
meeting with the Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet after an abortive
uprising against Chinese rule in 1959.
Pelosi said successive U.S. administrations had paid a high
price for not holding Beijing to account on human rights,
instead engaging in a trade relationship that has evolved to the
overwhelming benefit of China.
"We just decided to ride the tiger, and the tiger decides
when you're going to get off," she told Reuters. "And we're just
not taking that ride with them."
Her delegation was feted in Dharamsala on its two-day visit,
which ended with festivities that coincided with the anniversary
of the birth of Buddha.
'WE CAN SET AN EXAMPLE'
"We have a conflict with China but we respect even the
hard-core communists - we look at them with compassion," the
Dalai Lama said in an address, urging his followers to remain on
the path of peaceful resistance.
"We can set an example to the world that non-violent
struggle can work," he also said. "If we had fought our struggle
with violence, we would not have as many friends as we do now."
A banner showed pictures of the Dalai Lama meeting the last
four U.S. presidents. He has not yet been invited to meet Trump.
Pelosi, who declined to comment on Trump's sacking of FBI
chief James Comey, also described the human rights situation
elsewhere in China and Hong Kong as "terrible".
Congressman Jim McGovern, travelling with Pelosi, has
proposed legislation that would impose travel restrictions on
China as long as Beijing strictly controls access to Tibet for
foreigners.
He said the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act was winning
support in Congress - its co-sponsor is Jim Sensenbrenner, the
sole Republican in the eight-member delegation led by Pelosi.
"We need to hold accountable those who are responsible for
designing and implementing the policy in Tibet," said McGovern,
who has also backed a law targeting Russian officials suspected
of corruption.
Those Chinese leaders guilty of severe human rights
violations should be barred from travelling to the United States
or parking their money there. "They ought to be on a list so
that the whole world knows that they are human rights abusers,"
McGovern said.
China has ramped up its criticism of the Dalai Lama in
recent months - blasting India for inviting him to a gathering
of Nobel peace laureates and for letting him visit a frontier
region claimed by Beijing.
Pelosi responded by saying that Beijing's harsh rhetoric was
"a sign of weakness". She backed calls by the Dalai Lama and
Lobsang Sangay, the president of his government in exile, the
Central Tibetan Administration, for greater autonomy that stops
short of independence.
"They (the Chinese) have to recognize that there's a value
to them in letting Tibet be Tibet in an autonomous way," she
said.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Madhukar; Editing by Nick
Macfie)