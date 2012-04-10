(Adds U.S. comment, incorporates India's steel complaint)
By Matthias Williams
NEW DELHI, April 10 India is challenging a U.S.
law that raised visa fees for high-skilled foreign workers as a
violation of global trade commitments and is planning another
case against U.S. import duties on steel pipe, In d ian officials
said on Tuesday in t he latest sign of prickly trade ties between
the two allies.
The complaint at the World Trade Organization against the
2010 U.S. visa fee increase, w hich India protested at the time,
i s at the level of "consultations" between the two parties, the
last stage before entering a full-fledged legal dispute.
"India is taking up consultations on this issue and hopes to
solve it amicably," a n India trade ministry official said,
asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma raised the visa issue
during a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary John Bryson, who
visit in India late March, the official added.
India's complaint is about a U.S. law from 2010 that almost
doubled visa fees for skilled workers to $4,500 per applicant.
The bill's sponsor, Senator Charles Schumer, a Democrat from New
York, said at the time that the move was aimed at a small group
of companies exploiting U.S. law to import workers from abroad.
India's economy has benefited greatly from information
technology firms doing offshore work for U.S. companies, but
such outsourcing has become an issue in the U.S. presidential
campaign, with President Barack Obama vowing to woo jobs home
from overseas.
Nkenge Harmon, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade
Representative's office, said the United States had not yet
received a formal request for consultations from India and
"therefore is not in a position to comment."
"However, the United States takes its WTO obligations
seriously," she added.
Once a country formally request consultations, WTO rules
require it to wait 60 days before asking a dispute settlement
panel be formed to hear its complaint.
"I think the government of India is right that this is a
barrier to trade," Vineet Nayyar, CEO of large Indian software
services exporter Tech Mahindra, told Reuters.
A senior Indian trade ministry official, who also declined
to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the issue,
said India waited so long to bring its complaint because "there
was always the belief, constantly held out (by U.S. officials),
that this would be handled somehow."
However, the way the Obama administration has implemented
the provision has made it harder for Indian technology workers
to obtain visas, not easier, he said.
" Now what has happened over the years is, notwithstanding
all the assurances that have been held out, the rejection rates
(f or visas) ha ve steadily climbed," t he senior official added.
"Ple ase explain to me why in 2007/8 the rejection rate was 1
percent and today it is 50 percent. If you can give me a good
explanation for that, then fine."
Commercial ties between India and the United States
flourished after India's economic liberalisation in 1991, but in
recent years each side has accused the other of erecting unfair
barriers to trade and investment growth.
Last month, the United States began the same type of action
at the WTO to open India's market for poultry meat and eggs,
saying an Indian ban on U.S. imports intended to stop the spread
of bird flu was not based on sound science.
India is also preparing to challenge a U.S. import duty on
steel pipes, the senior official told Reuters.
The United States Commerce Department in March set a
preliminary import duty of nearly 286 percent on a certain type
of steel pipe from India to offset government subsidies. A final
decision on duty rates is expected by August.
"They are in absolute and total breach of the WTO," the
official said, referring to U.S. Commerce Department action.
"There is no subsidy involved."
The official said Washington has imposed the duty because a
portion of the iron ore used to produce the Indian steel pipes
is provided by state-run miner NMDC, the country's
largest.
Washington concluded that "because NMDC is a public sector
undertaking, it is selling this iron ore ... for a song, and
therefore implicitly subsidising a private-sector enterprise.
This is the allegation," the Indian official said.
The allegation is baseless as NMDC is one of many producers
of iron ore in the country, the official said.
Gilbert Kaplan, a lawyer at Spalding & King who represents
U.S. industry in the case, said the Commerce Department was well
within its rights to set the high duty on Indian imports.
Both U.S. law and WTO rules allow the Commerce Department to
set duties based on based on "facts available" when foreign
companies and governments do not respond to requests for
information, Kaplan said.
The Commerce Department found that the government of India
failed to provide information on a number of subsidy programs
that it was asked about, he said.
"I think it's unjustified (for the Indian government) to go
to the WTO. They certainly should not try by this unusual move
to overcome their failure to cooperate in the case," Kaplan
said.
