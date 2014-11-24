NEW DELHI Nov 24 The United States wants to
step up its trade dialogue with India, Trade Representative
Michael Froman said on Monday, after the resolution of a global
trade dispute paved the way for President Barack Obama to visit
India.
Direct contacts between Obama and Prime Minister Narendra
Modi this month helped to end a deadlock that had prevented the
World Trade Organization from implementing a $1 trillion package
of reforms to global customs rules.
In India for the first round of high-level trade talks since
the breakthrough, Froman urged progress on key areas of U.S.
concern such as intellectual property rights on pharmaceuticals
and Hollywood movies.
"This pace of engagement is impressive, but shouldn't be
surprising for what President Obama declared the defining
partnership of the 21st century," Froman told a business group
in New Delhi.
"Our task is to build on our mutual interests, with mutual
respect, and deliver on the promise of that partnership," added
Froman, according to extracts of his speech released in advance.
Obama, who hosted Modi in Washington in September, will in
January become the first U.S. president to visit India twice,
completing a remarkable warming in the relationship between the
leaders of the world's two largest democracies.
The former chief minister of Gujarat was denied a U.S. visa
from 2005 until his election victory in May over allegations
that he failed to stop sectarian rioting in 2002 that killed at
least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims. He denies wrongdoing.
Froman was due to meet Indian Commerce Minister Nirmala
Sitaraman on Tuesday for the first round of a bilateral
U.S.-India trade policy forum in four years.
The talks will include a meeting of a high-level working
group on intellectual property rights set up by Obama and Modi.
