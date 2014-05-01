NEW DELHI May 1 India's commerce secretary said on Thursday that he would meet the U.S. deputy trade representative in June or July, after the country's general election, to discuss protection of intellectual property rights.

Rajeev Kher also said India did not see compulsory licensing as a routine instrument for importing technology. The practice was compliant with the agreement on Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS). (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon)