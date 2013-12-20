UNITED NATIONS Dec 20 The United Nations said
on Friday it has received an official request from India to
accredit an Indian diplomat based in New York, who was subjected
to a strip search and arrested by U.S. authorities over alleged
visa fraud.
"The United Nations has received notification to register Ms
Devyani Khobragade as a member of the Permanent Mission of India
to the United Nations," said U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq. "The
United Nations is processing this request as per its standard
procedures."
Khobragade's arrest earlier this month has enraged India,
which has demanded that all charges be dropped against the
diplomat, India's deputy consul general in New York.
New Delhi also demanded the arrest of Khobragade's
housekeeper, also an Indian citizen, who had accused her
employer of fraud and underpayment of wages - a serious crime in
the United States.
The U.S. mission at the United Nations had no immediate
response when asked whether the State Department had approved
Khobragade's transfer from the Indian consulate to its U.N.
mission.
It was not immediately clear if there would be any impact on
Khobragade's diplomatic immunity due to the transfer of her
accreditation from the Indian consulate in New York, which
handles bilateral issues, to the U.N. mission, which oversees
India's activities at U.N. headquarters.
In an unusual move, the United States has flown the family
of the housekeeper, Sangeeta Richard, out of India. Manhattan
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has said attempts were made in India
to "silence" Richard and compel her to return home.
The State Department has attempted to calm the furor in
India, but U.S. prosecutors have shown no signs they would drop
their case against Khobragade. Bharara defended the
investigation and treatment of Khobragade in a strongly worded
statement on Wednesday.
