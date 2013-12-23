(Adds U.S. comment, Khobragade's lawyer, background)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Dec 23 The United Nations has
approved a request from India to accredit a New York-based
diplomat after her arrest by U.S. authorities on criminal
charges including visa fraud, a U.N. official said on Monday.
Indian media said the request to transfer Devyani
Khobragade, who was deputy consul-general in New York, to the
United Nations was aimed at ending the stand-off with the United
States in the hopes that her new diplomatic status could allow
New Delhi to bring her home without the prosecution proceeding.
"The U.N. has processed the request to register Ms.
Khobragade as a member of the Permanent Mission of India to the
U.N.," a U.N. source said on condition of anonymity. "However,
the final stop in the process is the U.S. (State Department)."
Khobragade's arrest on Dec. 12 has enraged India, which is
demanding that all charges be dropped against her. She was strip
searched when arrested in what the U.S. Marshals Service said
was a routine procedure imposed on any new arrestee at the
federal courthouse.
Khobragade pleaded not guilty to charges of visa fraud and
making false statements about how much she paid her housekeeper.
She was released on $250,000 bail.
As India's deputy consul general in New York, Khobragade had
only limited diplomatic immunity from prosecution - not the more
sweeping immunity accorded to U.N-accredited diplomats.
Khobragade's lawyer, Daniel Arshack, told Reuters that "the
U.N. forwarded her materials on to the State Department, which
has not yet acted on the visa transfer request."
A State Department official confirmed that the United States
had received paperwork from the United Nations late on Friday in
which India is requesting to switch Khobragade's accreditation
to the Indian mission to the U.N.
"It is under review," the official told Reuters.
According to U.N. guidelines on diplomatic privileges and
immunities, documents certifying diplomatic immunity, if
approved, are usually issued by the U.S. Mission to the United
Nations within two weeks of the initial request.
Diplomatic sources said that the broader immunity Khobragade
would receive as a U.N.-accredited diplomat could make it harder
to follow through on a prosecution against her.
One possible scenario to solve the crisis would be that she
receives full diplomatic immunity in her U.N. post if the State
Department approves her transfer. The U.S. government would then
ask for her immunity to be removed so she can face prosecution.
Assuming India refused, the State Department could then take
steps to have her removed from the country.
Asoke Mukerji, India's ambassador to the United Nations,
wrote last week to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon informing
him of the 39-year-old diplomat's planned transfer to the U.N.
mission from the Indian consulate.
In an unusual move, the United States has flown the family
of the housekeeper, Sangeeta Richard, out of India. Manhattan
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has said attempts were made in India
to "silence" Richard and compel her to return home.
A spokeswoman for Bharara declined to comment on Monday on
the U.N. approval of Khobragade's transfer to the U.N. mission.
(Additional reporting by Nate Raymond, Michelle Nichols and
Chris Francescani in New York, Lesley Wroughton in Washington;
Editing by Grant McCool and Bill Trott)