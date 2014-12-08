GENEVA Dec 8 The World Trade Organization's
Appellate Body issued a mixed ruling on Monday in a trade
dispute brought by India to challenge U.S. anti-subsidy duties
on Indian steel.
In one of the most complicated appeals decisions ever
handled by the 19-year-old trade watchdog, the Appellate Body
reversed much of a ruling by a three-person panel in July, which
said the U.S. duties had wrongly penalised India for subsidising
steel exports from Tata Steel.
However the Appellate Body still ruled that the U.S. duties
were in breach of WTO rules and it asked the United States to
bring its rules into line.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Robert Evans)