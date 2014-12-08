(Updates with comment from USTR, American Iron and Steel
Institute)
GENEVA Dec 8 An appeals board of the World
Trade Organization reversed much of an earlier ruling against
the United States on Monday, but it said U.S. duties on Indian
steel broke WTO rules and asked the United States to bring them
into line with its regulation.
In one of the most complicated appeals decisions ever
handled by the 19-year-old trade watchdog, the WTO's Appellate
Body reversed much of a ruling by a three-person panel in July,
which said the U.S. duties had wrongly penalised India for
subsidising steel exports by Tata Steel.
The case involved U.S. duties imposed because a portion of
the iron ore used to produce Indian steel pipe came from India's
top iron ore miner NMDC, a state-run company that supplies
steelmakers such as Tata and Essar.
A spokesman for the U.S. Trade Representative's office said
the vast majority of over 80 challenges in India's appeal had
been rejected but the overall appeal ruling was "mixed".
"The findings help preserve the ability of the United States
to address unfair subsidization by foreign governments" by using
anti-subsidy tariffs to level the playing field for U.S.
manufacturers and workers, the spokesman said.
An unnamed Indian official told Reuters when the case was
launched in 2012 that the United States argued NMDC was selling
the iron ore "for a song" and therefore implicitly subsidising a
private-sector enterprise.
But the appeal ruling said the U.S. Department of Commerce
had erred by saying NMDC was a "public body" under WTO rules. It
also said U.S. law was wrong in the way that it allowed the U.S.
International Trade Commission to assess the impact of dumped
and subsidised imports.
Thomas J. Gibson, president and chief executive of the
American Iron and Steel Institute, said in a statement that the
WTO ruling had significantly weakened the effectiveness of U.S.
trade law and would have ramifications beyond the Indian case.
"The WTO Appellate Body has once again created an obligation
not agreed to by our trade negotiators, and this ruling will
make it very difficult for domestic industries to obtain an
effective remedy when facing both dumped and subsidized imports
at the same time," Gibson said.
"This ruling is very detrimental to steel businesses and
workers who continue to battle a flood of dumped and subsidized
imports coming into this country unfairly - and at record
levels."
Imports captured 30 percent of the U.S. steel market last
month, he said.
The case arose after U.S. companies Allied Tube and Conduit,
JMC Steel Group, Wheatland Tube and United States
Steel Corp had petitioned the government in 2011 for
import relief.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Robert Evans, Ralph
Boulton)