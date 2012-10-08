* Activists accuse DLF, Gandhi son-in-law of improper deals
* DLF shares fall 7.3 pct
* DLF, Gandhi family member deny accusations
By Rafael Nam and Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, Oct 8 The Indian government ruled out an
inquiry into allegations of improper dealings between the
son-in-law of India's most powerful politician, Sonia Gandhi,
and property developer DLF Ltd, even as the firm's shares
plunged on the claims.
Robert Vadra, a flamboyant businessmen who is married to the
daughter of the ruling Congress party chief, has denied the
accusations, levelled by anti-corruption activists, of improper
dealings with DLF, India's biggest property developer.
Shares in DLF, which has also denied the allegations,
plummeted 7.3 percent on Monday, posting the company's biggest
daily fall since Feb. 22 and wiping $576 million off its market
value. Traders said investors were spooked by the allegations.
"I think those who made their allegations have made their
statement, the company concerned has made a statement and the
individual concerned has made a statement," Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram told reporters.
"Now beyond that, I have no facts and unless there is a
specific allegation of quid pro quo or corruption, I am afraid
private transactions cannot and ought not to be allowed to
questioned on the basis of imputations and insinuations."
India Against Corruption activist Arvind Kejriwal, who is
setting up an anti-corruption political party, accused DLF on
Friday of arranging favourable loans and real estate
transactions for Vadra. The claims were detailed in a document
posted on the group's web site.
"We would like to state that the business relationship of
DLF with Mr Robert Vadra or his companies has been in his
capacity as an individual entrepreneur, on a completely
transparent and at an arm's length basis," DLF said in a
statement.
"Our business relationship has been conducted to the highest
standards of ethics and transparency, as has been our business
practices, all around."
Vadra also issued a statement calling the accusations
"utterly false, entirely baseless and defamatory".
As a member of India's widely revered "first family", Vadra
is close to the centre of power. Sonia Gandhi is known to play a
major role in decision-making on big policy issues and her son,
Rahul, is seen by many in the Congress party as a strong
contender to be the next prime minister.
The businessman condemned what he said were attempts to
"deliberately misrepresent numbers contained in my financial
statements, manufacture lies and malign my family in order to
gain cheap publicity for them and for the launch of their
political party".
Vadra married Sonia Gandhi's daughter, Priyanka Gandhi, in
1997. A fitness lover with a thin moustache, chiselled torso and
enthusiasm for motorbikes, Vadra stepped into the limelight this
year by announcing a possible move into politics.
