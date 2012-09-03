BHUBANESWAR, Sept 3 Vedanta Aluminium has called
on the Indian government to restrict bauxite exports and allow
more mines to ensure that the country's domestic industry,
including Vedanta's own alumina refinery, has sufficient
supplies.
The company's refinery in India's eastern Odisha state has
been operating at 70 percent of its capacity of 1 million tonnes
of alumina production per year, because it cannot obtain its
requirement of 10,000 tonnes of bauxite a day.
India, the world's fifth-biggest bauxite producer, has been
limiting the issuance of bauxite leases mainly due to local
protests over land acquisition. Eastern Odisha state has the
largest reserve of the resource.
"At this crucial junction, allowing bauxite exports at the
cost of domestic industry by some of the state governments, when
the domestic aluminium industry is suffering for want of
bauxite, cannot be justified in the national interest," Vedanta
Aluminium, part of London-listed Vedanta Resources, said
in a letter to the ministry of mines.
The federal government should also make efforts to open new
bauxite mines in eastern Odisha state and southern Andhra
Pradesh, which account for 2.5 billion tonnes of reserves, the
company said.