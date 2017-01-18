BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Jan 18 Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday that he was looking forward to wrap up Cairn India merger in this fiscal year that ends in March, Television channel ET NOW reported. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago