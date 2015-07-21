NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR, India, July 21 The aluminium business of India's Vedanta Ltd has scaled down operations and may make "huge" job cuts due to low world prices and rising imports, its chief executive Abhijit Pati told Reuters, urging the government to raise tariffs.

Vedanta, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, is running its main plant at a third of capacity even as global output in the first half of the year rose at its fastest pace since 2010. China, the world's biggest producer, raised its output by 18 percent against the world growth of 10.3 percent.