* Vedanta restarts operations at Codli mine in Goa
* Goa mines director says output may hit 20 mln T in 2015/16
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, Aug 10 India's top iron ore exporting
state of Goa resumed production on Monday after nearly three
years and could hit its court-set annual limit of 20 million
tonnes this fiscal year itself, its mines director told Reuters.
Vedanta Ltd, India's largest private miner, led
the resumption with a ceremonial opening at its Codli mine,
heralding the return of a once-big exporter just when iron ore
prices are inching up after hitting a decade-low in July.
Almost all other miners in Goa should get their licences to
restart this fiscal year started April, said Prasanna Acharya,
Goa's director of mines and geology.
The Supreme Court of India banned mining in Goa in 2012 as
part of a clampdown on illegal mining, freezing shipments that
reached about 50 million tonnes in 2010/11. It lifted the ban in
April last year but companies had to wait to get environmental
and dozens of other clearances from the government.
Aniruddha Joshi, vice-president at Vedanta, said as Goa's
mining revs up only after the monsoon season ends in September,
companies will be able to easily meet their output targets this
fiscal year despite starting late.
Finding buyers, however, would not be easy given that prices
have fallen sharply due to an oversupply.
"It's going to be an uphill task to regain customers, mainly
in Europe and Japan," Joshi said by phone. "But we have created
a niche for us, mainly in China. Three Chinese mills are coming
to meet us."
Vedanta CEO Tom Albanese said on a call with reporters that
the company expects positive cash flow from its iron ore
business in Goa despite the low prices.
India has cut the export duty on low-quality ore to 10
percent from 30 percent, mainly to help companies sell Goa's ore
that contains less than 58 percent iron.
Most Indian steel companies either do not have the
technology to use low-grade iron ore competitively or are
located such that transportation costs are prohibitive.
