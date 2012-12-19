BHUBANESWAR, India Dec 19 Vedanta Aluminium Ltd
(VAL), India's largest aluminium maker, is considering layoffs
within two months at its alumina refinery in Odisha state as
hopes of an immediate revival of the plant fade, the president
of the company said.
VAL, a unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources, has
about 550 employees. It closed down the 1-million-tonne per year
refinery exactly two weeks ago due to a shortage of bauxite, the
key raw material used to produce alumina.
India, the world's fifth-biggest bauxite producer, has been
limiting the issue of bauxite leases mainly because of local
protests over land acquisition.
"We don't know how long this crisis will continue. We don't
have any other choice left but to retrench staff," VAL President
Mukesh Kumar told Reuters.
"It could be 10 or 100 by January-February depending on the
situation," Kumar said.
About 75 employees, including engineers and executives, have
already left the refinery, at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district,
about 450 kilometres from state capital Bhubaneswar, in the past
three months, while many more are scouting for opportunities.
The Lanjigarh plant has faced bauxite shortages since its
commissioning in August 2007, after a supply arrangement with a
state agency to source from the nearby Niyamgiri hills ran afoul
with the federal environment and forest ministry and got mired
in litigation.
The refinery requires 10,000 tonnes of bauxite a day to
operate at full capacity.
Vedanta says the plant is designed for local bauxite and
only this can ensure its sustainability.