A bird flies by the Vedanta office building in Mumbai August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

London-based Vedanta Resources (VED.L) is keen on buying a minority stake in an oil refinery planned in Rajasthan, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday citing a government statement.

The refinery coming up at Barmer will have an annual capacity of 9 million tonnes and is expected to cost about 200 billion rupees, the report said.

Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal met Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan state, in New Delhi on Friday, it said.

"Vedanta will support the refinery by having a small stake in the project," the paper quoted a state government statement.

State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPLC.NS and Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) are expected to hold 51 percent and 26 percent stake respectively, the report said.

Last year, Vedanta paid $8.7 billion deal to acquire a controlling stake in Cairn Energy's (CNE.L) India unit (CAIL.NS), which operates oil fields in Rajasthan state.

Vedanta Resources could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Writing by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)