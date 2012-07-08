July 8 London-based Vedanta Resources is keen on buying a minority stake in an oil refinery planned in India's western state of Rajasthan, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday citing a government statement.

The refinery coming up at Barmer will have an annual capacity of 9 million tonnes and is expected to cost about 200 billion rupees ($3.6 billion), the report said.

Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal met Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan state, in New Delhi on Friday, it said.

"Vedanta will support the refinery by having a small stake in the project," the paper quoted a state government statement.

State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Oil and Natural Gas Corp are expected to hold 51 percent and 26 percent stake respectively, the report said.

Last year, Vedanta paid $8.7 billion deal to acquire a controlling stake in Cairn Energy's India unit , which operates oil fields in Rajasthan state.

Vedanta Resources could not be immediately reached for comment.