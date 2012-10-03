BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
(Corrects dateline to New Delhi from Mumbai)
NEW DELHI Oct 3 Indian cabinet may consider allowing import of 1 million tonnes of vegetable oil from October 2012 to November 2013, for subsidised sale, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The cabinet meeting is scheduled on Thursday.
India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, mainly palm oil produced in Malaysia and Indonesia. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade