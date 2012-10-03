(Corrects dateline to New Delhi from Mumbai)

NEW DELHI Oct 3 Indian cabinet may consider allowing import of 1 million tonnes of vegetable oil from October 2012 to November 2013, for subsidised sale, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The cabinet meeting is scheduled on Thursday.

India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, mainly palm oil produced in Malaysia and Indonesia. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)