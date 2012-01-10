* Poor rapeseed crop to up Indian vegoil import needs
* Indian buying could raise world market prices
HAMBURG Jan 10 A poor rapeseed harvest
looming in India could its edible oil import requirements in
coming months and add support to global vegetable oil prices at
a time of concern about drought damage to South American soybean
harvests, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on
Tuesday.
Indian oilseed processors warned on Jan. 4 that a poor
rapeseed crop was likely in 2012. The extent of crop damage is
unclear but larger edible oil imports are expected.
"Indian rapeseed production may decline by 1 to 2 million
tonnes from a year ago as a result of lower than expected
plantings and yields," Oil World said. "If this materialises,
Indian vegetable oil import requirements will probably increase
significantly in 2012."
"The price strength in India can partly spill over to the
world market, especially if we consider the pronounced slowdown
in the world production growth of palm oil, the most important
oil for the Indian import market."
India harvested 6.8 million tonnes of rapeseed in 2011.
"Indian rapeseed crop prospects have deteriorated in recent
weeks owing to drought in major producing areas," Oil World
added.
Indian rapeseed plantings remained significantly behind
intentions in past weeks because of dry weather and it is still
unclear if recent improved rain will be enough to help, it said.
Indian rapeseed meal export prices have remained stable in
recent weeks but Oil World noted price rises of up to 14 percent
in Indian domestic rapeseed markets.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy)