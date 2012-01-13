NEW DELHI Jan 13 India imported 669,912 tonnes of vegetable oils in December, down 21.7 percent in November, data released by a leading trade body showed on Friday, lower than the average expectations in a Reuters survey.

India, the world's No. 1 importer of cooking oils, buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.

A Reuters survey had forecast average imports of 700,625 tonnes in December. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)