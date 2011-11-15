Nov 15 India's vegetable oil imports fell last year after a gap of five years on improved domestic oilseed supply, but rising population and higher incomes could send demand soaring next year, a trade body said on Tuesday.

Here are some facts about the Indian vegetable oil sector.

- India overtook China and became the world's top edible oil importer in calendar 2009.

- India buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.

- In August 2010, India imported a record 1.1 million tonnes of vegetable oils, the highest buy in a month since imports were liberalised in 1994.

- India allows tax free import of crude edible oils, while refined cooking oils attract an import tax of 7.5 percent.

- India produces nine oilseed crops in a year over two seasons. The major edible oilseeds are soybean, groundnut, rapeseed and sunflower.

- Soybean is the main summer-sown crop, while rapeseed, with the highest oil content, is the main winter season crop.

- In the 2010/11 crop year, India produced 7.7 million tonnes of rapeseed and 12.7 million tonnes of soybean. Total oilseed output stood at 31 million tonnes, up 25 percent from the previous year.

Vegoil oil imports in 2010/11..............8.7 mln tonnes

Edible oil imports in 2010/11..............8.4 mln tonnes

Non-edible oil imports in 2010/11..........0.3 mln tonnes

Share of palm oil in imports...............75 percent

Share of soft and other oils in imports... 25 percent

Vegetable oil marketing year...............Nov-Oct

Oilseed crop year..........................July-June

Oilseed output in 2010/11..................31 mln tonnes

Oilseed area in 2010/11....................27-28 mln tonnes

Oilseed yield per hectare..................950-1000 kg

Per-capita edible oil consumption..........13-14 kg

Demand for edible oils.................15-16 mln tonnes

Local edible oil supplies.................6-7 mln tonnes

(Source: Trade body the Solvent Extractors' Association of India and government of India) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)