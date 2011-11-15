Nov 15 India's vegetable oil imports fell
last year after a gap of five years on improved domestic oilseed
supply, but rising population and higher incomes could send
demand soaring next year, a trade body said on Tuesday.
Here are some facts about the Indian vegetable oil sector.
- India overtook China and became the world's top edible oil
importer in calendar 2009.
- India buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and
a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
- In August 2010, India imported a record 1.1 million tonnes
of vegetable oils, the highest buy in a month since imports were
liberalised in 1994.
- India allows tax free import of crude edible oils, while
refined cooking oils attract an import tax of 7.5 percent.
- India produces nine oilseed crops in a year over two
seasons. The major edible oilseeds are soybean, groundnut,
rapeseed and sunflower.
- Soybean is the main summer-sown crop, while rapeseed, with
the highest oil content, is the main winter season crop.
- In the 2010/11 crop year, India produced 7.7 million tonnes
of rapeseed and 12.7 million tonnes of soybean. Total oilseed
output stood at 31 million tonnes, up 25 percent from the
previous year.
Vegoil oil imports in 2010/11..............8.7 mln tonnes
Edible oil imports in 2010/11..............8.4 mln tonnes
Non-edible oil imports in 2010/11..........0.3 mln tonnes
Share of palm oil in imports...............75 percent
Share of soft and other oils in imports... 25 percent
Vegetable oil marketing year...............Nov-Oct
Oilseed crop year..........................July-June
Oilseed output in 2010/11..................31 mln tonnes
Oilseed area in 2010/11....................27-28 mln tonnes
Oilseed yield per hectare..................950-1000 kg
Per-capita edible oil consumption..........13-14 kg
Demand for edible oils.................15-16 mln tonnes
Local edible oil supplies.................6-7 mln tonnes
(Source: Trade body the Solvent Extractors' Association of
India and government of India)
