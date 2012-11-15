Nov 15 India's vegetable oil imports touched a record high for the year ending October, riding on a surge in refined palm oil purchases from Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer.

But the refined oil imports fell sharply in October from the previous month, as an import duty hike aimed at protecting the local refining industry from the cheaper Indonesian supplies took effect.

Here are some facts about the Indian vegetable oil sector. - India overtook China and became the world's top edible oil importer in calendar 2009. - India buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. - In August 2010, India imported a record 1.1 million tonnes of vegetable oils, the highest in a month since imports were liberalised in 1994. - India allows tax free import of crude edible oils, while refined cooking oils attract an import tax of 7.5 percent. - India produces nine oilseed crops in a year over two seasons. The major edible oilseeds are soybean, groundnut, rapeseed and sunflower. - Soybean is the main summer-sown crop, while rapeseed, with the highest oil content, is the main winter season crop. - In the 2011/12 crop year, India produced 12.3 million tonnes of soybean and 6.8 million tonnes of rapeseed. Total oilseed output stood at 30 million tonnes, down 8.0 percent from the previous year.

Vegoil oil imports in 2011/12................10.2 mln tonnes Edible oil imports in 2011/12................10.0 mln tonnes Non-edible oil imports in 2011/12............0.2 mln tonnes Share of palm oil in imports.................77 percent Share of soft and other oils in imports......23 percent Vegetable oil marketing year.................Nov-Oct Oilseed crop year............................July-June Oilseed output in 2011/12....................30 mln tonnes Oilseed area in 2011/12......................26-27 mln tonnes Oilseed yield per hectare....................1100 kg Per-capita edible oil consumption............13-14 kg Demand for edible oils.......................16.7 mln tonnes Local vegetable oil supplies.................8.1 mln tonnes (SOURCES: Trade body the Solvent Extractors' Association of India and government of India) (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Miral Fahmy)