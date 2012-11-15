Nov 15 India's vegetable oil imports touched a
record high for the year ending October, riding on a surge in
refined palm oil purchases from Indonesia, the world's top palm
oil producer.
But the refined oil imports fell sharply in October from the
previous month, as an import duty hike aimed at protecting the
local refining industry from the cheaper Indonesian supplies
took effect.
Here are some facts about the Indian vegetable oil sector.
- India overtook China and became the world's top edible oil
importer in calendar 2009.
- India buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and
a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
- In August 2010, India imported a record 1.1 million tonnes
of vegetable oils, the highest in a month since imports were
liberalised in 1994.
- India allows tax free import of crude edible oils, while
refined cooking oils attract an import tax of 7.5 percent.
- India produces nine oilseed crops in a year over two
seasons. The major edible oilseeds are soybean, groundnut,
rapeseed and sunflower.
- Soybean is the main summer-sown crop, while rapeseed, with
the highest oil content, is the main winter season crop.
- In the 2011/12 crop year, India produced 12.3 million tonnes
of soybean and 6.8 million tonnes of rapeseed. Total oilseed
output stood at 30 million tonnes, down 8.0 percent from the
previous year.
Vegoil oil imports in 2011/12................10.2 mln tonnes
Edible oil imports in 2011/12................10.0 mln tonnes
Non-edible oil imports in 2011/12............0.2 mln tonnes
Share of palm oil in imports.................77 percent
Share of soft and other oils in imports......23 percent
Vegetable oil marketing year.................Nov-Oct
Oilseed crop year............................July-June
Oilseed output in 2011/12....................30 mln tonnes
Oilseed area in 2011/12......................26-27 mln tonnes
Oilseed yield per hectare....................1100 kg
Per-capita edible oil consumption............13-14 kg
Demand for edible oils.......................16.7 mln tonnes
Local vegetable oil supplies.................8.1 mln tonnes
(SOURCES: Trade body the Solvent Extractors' Association of
India and government of India)
(Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Miral
Fahmy)