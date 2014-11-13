Nov 13 India's vegetable oil imports hit a record high for the year ended Oct. 31, 2014, riding on a surge in soyoil and sunflower oil. * Here are some facts about the Indian vegetable oil sector. - India is the world's top importer of vegetable oils and also the world's second-biggest consumer of cooking oils after China. - India mainly buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, plus smaller quantities of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. The South Asian country also buys small amounts of sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia. - India is the world's top buyer of palm oil. - India is the world's biggest importer of soyoil. Imports hit a record high of 350,373 tonnes in August 2014. - India levies 2.5 percent import duty on crude edible oils and 10 percent on refined variants. - Monthly vegetable oil imports hit the highest level at 1.3 million tonnes in August 2014, helped by the highest soyoil imports in two decades at 350,373 tonnes. - India produces nine oilseed crops in a year over two seasons. The major oilseeds are soybean, groundnut, rapeseed and sunflower. - Soybean is the main summer-sown crop, while rapeseed, with the highest oil content, is the main winter crop. - India is the world's fifth biggest producer of soybean. - In the 2013/14 crop year, India produced 12 million tonnes of soybean and 8.0 million tonnes of rapeseed. Total oilseed output stood at 33 million tonnes, up 6 percent from the previous year. Vegetable oil imports in 2013/14.............11.82 mln tonnes Edible oil imports in 2013/14................10.62 mln tonnes Non-edible oil imports in 2013/14............0.20 mln tonnes Share of palm oil in imports.................68 percent Share of soft and other oils in imports......32 percent Vegetable oil marketing year.................Nov-Oct Oilseed crop year............................July-June Oilseed output in 2013/14....................33 mln tonnes Oilseed area in 2013/14......................27 mln hectares Oilseed yield per hectare....................1,000-1,100 kg Per-capita edible oil consumption............13-14 kg Annual demand for edible oils................18-19 mln tonnes Local vegetable oil supplies.................7-8 mln tonnes (SOURCES: Indian government and trade bodies such as the Solvent Extractors' Association of India) (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)