Nov 15 India's vegetable oil imports touched a
record high for the year ended Oct. 31, 2013, riding on a surge
in palm oil purchases from Southeast Asia.
But the rise in imports was less than expectations as the
weakness of the local currency made purchases costlier.
Here are some facts about the Indian vegetable oil sector.
- India overtook China to become the world's top importer of
edible oil in calendar 2009 as local supply in China rose.
- India is the world's second-biggest consumer of cooking oil
after China.
- India buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and
a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
- India is the world's top buyer of palm oil.
- In January 2013, India imported a record 1.2 million tonnes
of vegetable oils, the highest in a month since imports were
liberalised in 1994. The imports also included 893,313 tonnes of
palm oil for the month.
- India allows tax-free imports of crude edible oils, while
refined cooking oils attract an import tax of 7.5 percent.
- India's refined palm oil imports hit a record at 373,837
tonnes in May 2013, raising the clamour for increasing import
duties to protect local oilseed growers and refiners against
cheaper supplies from Indonesia and Malaysia.
- India produces nine oilseed crops in a year over two
seasons. The major edible oilseeds are soybean, groundnut,
rapeseed and sunflower.
- Soybean is the main summer-sown crop, while rapeseed, with
the highest oil content, is the main winter season crop.
- In the 2012/13 crop year, India produced 14.7 million tonnes
of soybean and 7.8 million tonnes of rapeseed. Total oilseed
output stood at 31 million tonnes, up 4.0 percent from the
previous year.
- Despite its No. 1 slot in imports, India's per-capita
cooking oil consumption is less than the global average of
around 20 kg. Its oilseed yield is also lower than the global
average of 1,800-2,000 kg per hectare.
Vegetable oil imports in 2012/13.............10.67 mln tonnes
Edible oil imports in 2012/13................10.38 mln tonnes
Non-edible oil imports in 2012/13............0.29 mln tonnes
Share of palm oil in imports.................80 percent
Share of soft and other oils in imports......20 percent
Vegetable oil marketing year.................Nov-Oct
Oilseed crop year............................July-June
Oilseed output in 2012/13....................31 mln tonnes
Oilseed area in 2012/13......................27.5 mln hectares
Oilseed yield per hectare....................1,000-1,100 kg
Per-capita edible oil consumption............13-14 kg
Annual demand for edible oils................17-18 mln tonnes
Local vegetable oil supplies.................7.6 mln tonnes
