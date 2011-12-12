NEW DELHI, Dec 12 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in tonnes in November 2011, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ------------------------------------------------------------------ PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Palm Oil 635,000-766,000 696,250 557,336 619,022 25 12.5 Soyoil 25,000- 50,000 31,000 31,970 186,836 -3.0 -83.4 Sunflower 55,000-90,000 81,625 62,958 64,420 29.6 26.7 Edible Oil 742,000-849,000 808,875 652,262 877,799 24 -7.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Vegoil 762,000-869,000 828,875 668,917 894,045 23.9 -7.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do no closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 20,000 tonnes in November. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)