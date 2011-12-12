NEW DELHI, Dec 12 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable
oils imports in tonnes in
November 2011, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago.
------------------------------------------------------------------
PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE
(YR MONTH)
------------------------------------------------------------------
Palm Oil 635,000-766,000 696,250 557,336 619,022 25 12.5
Soyoil 25,000- 50,000 31,000 31,970 186,836 -3.0 -83.4
Sunflower 55,000-90,000 81,625 62,958 64,420 29.6 26.7
Edible Oil 742,000-849,000 808,875 652,262 877,799 24 -7.8
------------------------------------------------------------------
Vegoil 762,000-869,000 828,875 668,917 894,045 23.9 -7.3
------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders.
Some of the traders do no closely track imports of non-edible
oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be
about 20,000 tonnes in November.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)