NEW DELHI, Dec 12 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in tonnes in December 2011, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ------------------------------------------------------------------ PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Palm Oil 535,000-650,000 569,625 638,631 741,051 -10.8 -23.1 Soyoil 10,000-45,000 28,375 48,725 8,000 -41.8 254.7 Sunflower 48,000-95,000 76,625 41,839 78,633 83.1 -2.5 Edible Oil 635,000-720,000 674,625 730,194 827,684 -7.61 -18.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Vegoil 661,000-746,000 700,625 752,688 855,363 -6.9 -18.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do no closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 26,000 tonnes in December. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)