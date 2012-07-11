NEW DELHI, July 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils
imports in June 2012 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month
and a year ago.
------------------------------------------------------------------
PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE
(YR MONTH)
------------------------------------------------------------------
Palm Oil 550,000-625,000 583,125 726,784 690,397 -19.8 -15.5
Soyoil 120,000-200,000 151,875 50,616 62,500 200.0 143.0
Sunflower 80,000-110,000 94,375 50,560 125,200 86.7 -24.6
Edible Oil 780,000-850,000 829,375 828,959 883,410 0.05 -6.1
------------------------------------------------------------------
Vegoil 805,000-875,000 854,375 862,550 896,921 -0.9 -4.7
------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders.
Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible
oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be
about 25,000 tonnes in June.
(Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by James Jukwey)