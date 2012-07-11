NEW DELHI, July 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in June 2012 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ------------------------------------------------------------------ PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Palm Oil 550,000-625,000 583,125 726,784 690,397 -19.8 -15.5 Soyoil 120,000-200,000 151,875 50,616 62,500 200.0 143.0 Sunflower 80,000-110,000 94,375 50,560 125,200 86.7 -24.6 Edible Oil 780,000-850,000 829,375 828,959 883,410 0.05 -6.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Vegoil 805,000-875,000 854,375 862,550 896,921 -0.9 -4.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 25,000 tonnes in June. (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by James Jukwey)