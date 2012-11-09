NEW DELHI, Nov 9 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils
imports in October 2012 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month
and a year ago.
------------------------------------------------------------------
PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE
(YR MONTH)
------------------------------------------------------------------
Palm Oil 675,000-840,000 755,000 619,022 837,417 22.0 -9.8
Soyoil 50,000-105,000 69,250 186,836 59,000 -62.9 17.4
Sunflower 50,000-105,000 72,875 64,420 80,000 13.1 -8.9
Edible Oil 805,000-1050,000 907,125 877,799 976,417 3.3 -7.1
------------------------------------------------------------------
Vegoil 821,000-1,066,000 923,125 894,045 993,912 3.2 -7.1
------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders.
Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible
oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be
about 16,000 tonnes in October.
(Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta)