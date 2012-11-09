NEW DELHI, Nov 9 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in October 2012 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ------------------------------------------------------------------ PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Palm Oil 675,000-840,000 755,000 619,022 837,417 22.0 -9.8 Soyoil 50,000-105,000 69,250 186,836 59,000 -62.9 17.4 Sunflower 50,000-105,000 72,875 64,420 80,000 13.1 -8.9 Edible Oil 805,000-1050,000 907,125 877,799 976,417 3.3 -7.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Vegoil 821,000-1,066,000 923,125 894,045 993,912 3.2 -7.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 16,000 tonnes in October. (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta)