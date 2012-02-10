Feb 10 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in tonnes in January 2012, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ------------------------------------------------------------------ PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Palm Oil 525,000-630,000 569,750 524,761 552,327 8.6 3.1 Soyoil 25,000-50,000 34,000 49,520 7,387 -31.3 360.3 Sunflower 55,000-100,000 78,125 117,499 94,000 -33.5 -16.9 Edible Oil 630,000-750,000 689,375 691,780 654,714 -0.3 5.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Vegoil 655,000-775,000 714,375 721,197 669,912 -0.9 6.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do no closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 25,000 tonnes in January. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)