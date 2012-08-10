Aug 10 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in July 2012 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ------------------------------------------------------------------ PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Palm Oil 500,000-650,000 563,750 629,174 513,231 -10.4 9.8 Soyoil 110,000-280,000 150,625 163,650 139,794 -8.0 7.7 Sunflower 50,000-95,000 77,500 88,938 87,859 -12.9 -11.8 Edible Oil 715,000-880,000 802,500 881,762 769,885 -9.0 4.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Vegoil 733,000-898,000 820,500 913,179 783,315 -10.1 4.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 18,000 tonnes in July. (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Jane Baird)