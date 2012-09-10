Sept 10 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in August 2012 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ------------------------------------------------------------------ PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Palm Oil 640,000-760,000 716,750 639,895 611,408 12.0 17.2 Soyoil 75,000-130,000 96,125 52,265 156,720 83.9 -38.7 Sunflower 50,000-100,000 72,750 88,788 80,101 -18.1 -9.2 Edible Oil 850,000-955,000 898,125 785,518 848,229 14.3 5.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Vegoil 868,000-973,000 916,125 817,440 870,328 12.1 5.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 18,000 tonnes in August. (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta)