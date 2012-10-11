Oct 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in September 2012 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ------------------------------------------------------------------ PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Palm Oil 740,000-860,000 800,000 699,695 702,611 14.3 13.9 Soyoil 60,000-85,000 72,500 120,488 110,758 -39.8 -34.5 Sunflower 60,000-80,000 68,125 58,686 68,900 16.1 -1.1 Edible Oil 885,000-995,000 940,625 878,869 882,269 7.0 6.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Vegoil 901,000-1,011,000 956,625 912,341 897,018 4.8 6.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 16,000 tonnes in September. (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Clarence Fernandez)