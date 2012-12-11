NEW DELHI, Dec 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in November 2012 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ------------------------------------------------------------------ PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Palm Oil 600,000-750,000 648,750 741,051 840,379 -12.5 -22.8 Soyoil 15,000-75,000 38,750 8,000 92,034 384.4 -57.9 Sunflower 45,000-70,000 58,625 78,633 85,700 -25.4 -31.6 Edible Oil 675,000-890,000 752,375 827,684 1,018,113 -9.1 -26.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Vegoil 693,000-908,000 770,375 855,363 1,036,107 -9.9 -25.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 18,000 tonnes in November. (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Anthony Barker)