NEW DELHI, Dec 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils
imports in November 2012 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous
month and a year ago.
------------------------------------------------------------------
PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE
(YR MONTH)
------------------------------------------------------------------
Palm Oil 600,000-750,000 648,750 741,051 840,379 -12.5 -22.8
Soyoil 15,000-75,000 38,750 8,000 92,034 384.4 -57.9
Sunflower 45,000-70,000 58,625 78,633 85,700 -25.4 -31.6
Edible Oil 675,000-890,000 752,375 827,684 1,018,113 -9.1 -26.1
------------------------------------------------------------------
Vegoil 693,000-908,000 770,375 855,363 1,036,107 -9.9 -25.6
------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders.
Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible
oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be
about 18,000 tonnes in November.
(Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Anthony Barker)