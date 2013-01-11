Jan 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in December 2012 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ------------------------------------------------------------------ PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Palm Oil 650,000-800,00 720,375 552,327 614,574 30.4 17.2 Soyoil 22,000-70,000 34,500 7,387 14,160 367.0 143.6 Sunflower 50,000-83,000 67,250 94,000 47,500 -28.5 41.6 Edible Oil 750,000-890,000 829,125 654,714 676,234 26.6 22.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Vegoil 767,000-907,000 846,125 669,912 700,371 26.3 20.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 17,000 tonnes in December. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)